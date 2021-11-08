Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.