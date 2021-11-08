Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted by KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 317.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 463.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,153,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 948,699 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.