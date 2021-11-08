Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $113.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.