Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$47.44 on Monday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.89 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09.

Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

