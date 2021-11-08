Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

