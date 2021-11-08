Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

