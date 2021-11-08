Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $121.87. 28,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,472. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Quanta Services has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $11,363,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

