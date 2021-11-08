Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,770.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $71,770.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,923.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.45 or 0.07262118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00343294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.50 or 0.00956413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00084312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.47 or 0.00405725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00265197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00226004 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,256,064 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

