QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of QS opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

