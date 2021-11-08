Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Acquired by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the quarter. Quest Resource makes up approximately 5.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Quest Resource worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

QRHC stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

