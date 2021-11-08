Raffles Associates LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,312. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

