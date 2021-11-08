Raffles Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. EchoStar accounts for about 2.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.11% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

