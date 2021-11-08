Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.