Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.32%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

