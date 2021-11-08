Raymond James Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $145.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

