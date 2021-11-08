Raymond James Comments on Constellation Software Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $50.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $52.53. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2022 earnings at $62.81 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSU. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,335.71.

CSU opened at C$2,157.87 on Monday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,459.99 and a twelve month high of C$2,270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2,150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,964.67. The firm has a market cap of C$45.73 billion and a PE ratio of 105.79.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

