Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

TSE:RUS opened at C$35.80 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$18.35 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

