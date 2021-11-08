Raymond James Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $240.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.00.

VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

