Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$38.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market cap of C$43.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

