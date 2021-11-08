Raymond James Trims Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 97.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $393,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

