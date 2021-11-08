Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reading International were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDIB opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.