Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CoreSite Realty (COR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR):

11/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CoreSite Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

10/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

9/15/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

9/14/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE:COR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Get CoreSite Realty Co alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $694,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.