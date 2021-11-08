Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $353.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

