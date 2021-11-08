Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.