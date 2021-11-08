RedFOX Labs Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $173.34 million and $7.42 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00252541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00134214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001004 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

