Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Insider Purchases $12,894.06 in Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) insider Sasha G. Macomber purchased 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $12,894.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RWT stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

