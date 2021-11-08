Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Reed’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

In related news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Reed’s worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REED. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

