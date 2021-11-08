Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,787 shares of company stock worth $2,849,240 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

