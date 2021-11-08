Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Regis worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regis by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Regis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Regis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

