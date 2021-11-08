Reik & CO. LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. 14,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,378. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.