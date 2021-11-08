Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Relay Therapeutics worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

RLAY opened at $35.52 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

