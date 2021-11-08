Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 146,355 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 146,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

