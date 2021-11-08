Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 754,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.31 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.