Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,635 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 61,635 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.08 on Monday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 56.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

