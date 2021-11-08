Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Repay worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

RPAY opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.69. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

