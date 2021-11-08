Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

NYSE:GXO opened at $93.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.