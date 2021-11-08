Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

RCII opened at $43.46 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

