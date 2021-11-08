Retirement Group LLC Acquires 9,019 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,328. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.