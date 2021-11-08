Retirement Group LLC Acquires 9,920 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,404. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

