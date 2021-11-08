Retirement Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock remained flat at $$26.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

