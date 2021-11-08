Retirement Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 729.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,844 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

