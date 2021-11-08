Retirement Group LLC Has $939,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.14. The company had a trading volume of 783,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,281,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

