Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $11,302,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,010. The company has a market cap of $668.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

