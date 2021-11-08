Retirement Group LLC Purchases 9,019 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after purchasing an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,701,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.