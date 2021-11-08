Retirement Group LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

PGHY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,986. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

