Retirement Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.02. 81,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

