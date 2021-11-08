Reviewing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PaySign has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88% Generation Hemp -2,538.73% N/A -68.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PaySign and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 60.13%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 5.40 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -14.17 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 272.05 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign.

Summary

PaySign beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

