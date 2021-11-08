Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. Revlon has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revlon stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Revlon were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

