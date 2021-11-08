Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

