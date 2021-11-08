Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

