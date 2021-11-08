Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
